Assembly elections 2023: BJP's election body likely to meet today | What's expected

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda, state leaders and other CEC members are likely to attend the meet.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to hold a meeting of its central election committee (CEC) in Delhi on Wednesday. Sources told News 18 that the leader attending the meet are likley to contemplate on candidate selection for the elections in three states — Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh

The CEC is responsible for finalising poll candidates and laying down election strategies. It is BJP’s top decision-making body. The assembly elections are due in Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram. The polls will be held before the end of this year. Of the four states, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh are currently ruled by the Congress.

#BreakingNews: BJP to hold CEC meeting in Delhi today evening; focus on announcing some seats in all 3 Election bound states; meeting to be held in presence of PM Modi, Amit Shah and JP Nadda@payalmehta100 shares more details | @toyasingh #BJP #PMModi #AmitShah pic.twitter.com/aketINsfnT — News18 (@CNNnews18) August 16, 2023

JP Nadda will preside over the key CEC meeting today, sources said. It is likely that candidates from the seats in the two Opposition-ruled states will be finalised on Wednesday, but their names would not be made public immediately.

The meeting will also be attended by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state BJP chief VD Sharma, along with Chhattisgarh BJP chief Arun Sao and other party leaders from the two states.