BJP appoints Anil Antony as party's national spokesperson

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday appointed Anil Antony, the son of veteran Congress leader AK Antony, as the national spokesperson of the party, according to an official notification.

The appointment was made by BJP President JP Nadda, who declared that Anil Antony, holding the position of National Secretary within the party, will now take on the role of National Spokesperson also. The decision comes into immediate effect, the notification said.

He joined BJP in April this year