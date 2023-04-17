BJP announces new list of 10 candidates for Karnataka assembly elections

The BJP has put out a new list of candidates for the Karnataka Assembly elections. The party has announced 10 candidates for the May 10 elections.

This is the third list put out by the party which had put out two earlier lists comprising 189 and 23 candidates respectively. With this the party has announced 222 candidates for the 224-member assembly.

Voting will be held on May 10 and results will be announced on May 13.

The BJP has been facing rebellion from senior leaders who have been denied tickets for the Assembly elections. Former chief minister Jagadish Shettar was the latest to leave the party for Congress after being denied ticket for the Hubli Dharwad central constituency. BJP has announced Mahesh Tenginakai for the seat.

The party has left out seasoned leader Arvind Limbavalli from Mahadevapura constituency but has placated him by giving a ticket to his wife Manjula Limbavalli from the same constituency.

The last date for filing nominations for the state assembly elections is April 20.