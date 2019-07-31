BJP and Shiv Sena will contest Maharashtra polls together, says Devendra Fadnavis
Updated : July 31, 2019 04:18 PM IST
Speaking at a function after inducting four MLAs of the Congress and the NCP into the BJP, the chief minister said the BJP, the Sena and allied parties would like to "break the record of winning the maximum number of seats in the state polls".
The Sharad Pawar-led NCP has witnessed a string of desertions in the recent past.
On Tuesday, three MLAs of the NCP and one of the Congress resigned from the state Legislative Assembly.
