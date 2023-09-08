BJP and JDS to form alliance in Karnataka for 2024 Lok Sabha polls? Here's what this senior leader said

2 Min Read
Senior BJP leader and former chief minister of Karnataka BS Yediyurappa said on Friday, September 8, that the BJP would form an alliance with the Janata Dal (Secular) for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, according to a report by CNN-News18.
“HD Deve Gowda travelled to Delhi this week and met Union Home Minister Amit Shah. JD-S had initially demanded eight seats, and BJP offered only three seats. Finally, consensus emerges on sharing four to five seats," Yediyurappa said.
Yediyurappa stated that this alliance has given them great strength and will help them win 25 or 26 Lok Sabha seats together. As part of the understanding, Amit Shah has agreed to give four Lok Sabha seats to the JD-S.
The JD-S has reportedly sought opinions from its MLAs, ex-MLAs, and senior party leaders about supporting the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls. Most leaders were in favour of forming an alliance with the BJP.
In 2019, the JD-S and Congress fought the elections together, with the JD-S winning only one Lok Sabha seat from Hassan. However, in July of this year, HD Deve Gowda stated that the party would fight the Lok Sabha elections independently.
The BJP was in power in Karnataka until the Assembly polls earlier this year when the Congress won 135 seats in the 224-member house. The Lok Sabha election is expected to take place in May of next year.
