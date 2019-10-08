BJP adds glamour to Haryana poll with TikTok star, wrestler and fashion designer in fray
Updated : October 08, 2019 03:30 PM IST
The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Haryana has decided to count for glamour and popularity by fielding a social media actress, wrestler and a foreign-returned fashion designer to win the war of votes in the poll arena.
The BJP's list include two-time Commonwealth Games gold medalist Babita Phogat from Dadri, TV actress Sonali Phogat from Adampur and London-returned fashion designer Nauksham Chaudhary from Punhana in Nuh district.
TikTok sensation Sonali has been pitted against three-time legislator Kuldeep Bishnoi from the Congress.
