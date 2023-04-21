BJP accuses DMK govt of corruption, demands CBI probe in Chennai Metro

The BJP on Friday levelled corruption allegations against the MK Stalin-led Tamil Nadu government, saying it was "poisoning the state with corruption" and sought a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in the Chennai Metro Rail project.

“They are stealing the money of the common people of Tamil Nadu and all this is available in the DMK files released by Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai,” BJP spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times at a press conference in Delhi.

Islam played an audio clip of a purported conversation between Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan and a journalist, and said that “Rajan had said” that Stalin’s son Udhayanidhi Stalin and son-in-law V Sabareesan "together made Rs 30,000 crore just in a year".

Sabareesan has set up two companies in the UK which are nothing but means to route the "ill-gotten wealth", Islam alleged.

He also accused the DMK of taking Rs 200 crore in the Chennai Metro Rail project in exchange for awarding the work to a company.

"It was a big corruption at that time... As our state BJP president (Annamalai) has said, information is being given to the CBI. We will request that the CBI investigate it. Annamalai has said he is seeking appointment with the CBI," Islam added.

Udhayanidhi Stalin, DMK youth wing chief and Tamil Nadu minister, on Wednesday sent a legal notice to Annamalai over the allegations made by him in the "DMK Files," demanding him to pay Rs 50 crore as damages, besides an unconditional apology.

The DMK has already sent Annamalai a Rs 500 crore legal notice allegedly for making "baseless" allegations against the Tamil Nadu chief minister.

Islam said DMK has been making "shameful attempts" of finding new means of money-laundering and ways to hide the money made through unfair practices.

"Tamil Nadu is a state with great culture and rich heritage. But, unfortunately, the DMK government is poisoning this state with corruption," he alleged.