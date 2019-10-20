BJP accuses Abhijit Banerjee, Amartya Sen of using Nobel for political interest
Updated : October 20, 2019 08:35 PM IST
Two days after his uncharitable remarks on Nobel winner Abhijit Banerjee generated a storm, BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha on Sunday again attacked the Nobel Prize for Economics winner, challenging him to implement his economic thoughts even in one village instead of speaking against the prime minister or the Union finance minister.
Accusing Banerjee of using his Nobel award for his "political interest", Sinha also made indirect references to another Nobel Prize winner in Economics Amartya Sen — a bitter critic of the Narendra Modi-led NDA government. Sen won the award in 1998.
Sinha reiterated that people have thrown away the NYAY or Nyuntam Aay Yojana (Minimum Income Guarantee programme) — the flagship social welfare programme of the Congress in its 2019 Lok Sabha election manifesto.
