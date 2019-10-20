#AbhijitBanerjee#DiwaliStocks
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
These NSE stocks hit their 52-week highs or lows on October 18
Global shares lose steam on weak US retail sales, Brexit in focus
Oil prices rise as OPEC pledges decision on supply
Rupee edges higher against Us dollar
Home Politics
Politics

BJP accuses Abhijit Banerjee, Amartya Sen of using Nobel for political interest

Updated : October 20, 2019 08:35 PM IST

Two days after his uncharitable remarks on Nobel winner Abhijit Banerjee generated a storm, BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha on Sunday again attacked the Nobel Prize for Economics winner, challenging him to implement his economic thoughts even in one village instead of speaking against the prime minister or the Union finance minister.
Accusing Banerjee of using his Nobel award for his "political interest", Sinha also made indirect references to another Nobel Prize winner in Economics Amartya Sen — a bitter critic of the Narendra Modi-led NDA government. Sen won the award in 1998.
Sinha reiterated that people have thrown away the NYAY or Nyuntam Aay Yojana (Minimum Income Guarantee programme) — the flagship social welfare programme of the Congress in its 2019 Lok Sabha election manifesto.
BJP accuses Abhijit Banerjee, Amartya Sen of using Nobel for political interest
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

September quarter could be worse than Q1; Maruti, L&T among 4 stocks to buy for 2-3 years

September quarter could be worse than Q1; Maruti, L&T among 4 stocks to buy for 2-3 years

Overdrive: X1 Racing League officially launched in India

Overdrive: X1 Racing League officially launched in India

Indian airlines' winter capacity up by 1%, Jet Airways exit creates void of 3600 departures per week

Indian airlines' winter capacity up by 1%, Jet Airways exit creates void of 3600 departures per week

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV