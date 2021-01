West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday took a potshot at the Bharatiya Janata Party and termed it a "junk party". "BJP has turned into "junk" party, inducts rotten elements of other parties," Banerjee said.

"You must have seen some (TMC) leaders switch over to the BJP. They have done it to protect the public money they had looted. The BJP runs the party like a washing machine, where corrupt leaders turn into saints the moment they join them," she said, addressing a rally here in Nadia district, PTI reported.

Drawing a parallel between BJP cadres and US President Donald Trump, the Trinamool Congress chief added, "BJP cadres will behave like Trump supporters the day they lose elections." West Bengal will witness a triangular fight between TMC, BJP, and Left for state elections scheduled in April this year.