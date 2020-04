To celebrate the 40th foundation day of the BJP on Monday, party workers will engage in a week-long outreach programme across Uttar Pradesh and also undertake a signature campaign to thank the people working on the frontline in the fight against coronavirus, party state chief Swatantra Dev Singh said.

The party workers have also been told to make at least two face masks at their homes for the people, he said.

A week-long outreach programme will be undertaken as well as a signature campaign to thank doctors, nurses, healthcare workers, policemen, sanitation workers, bank officials, postal department officials and employees other departments, Singh said.

General secretary (organisation) Sunil Bansal said while undertaking the campaign, the party workers must adhere to social distancing norms to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"On the foundation day of BJP, we express gratitude to our founding members, leaders and workers, whose hardwork has not only given it the pride of being the largest party in the world but it has become synonymous with Indian culture, nationalism and development-oriented politics, " BJP said in a tweet.

BJP president J P Nadda asked party workers to give up one meal to show solidarity with people facing hardships during the ongoing lockdown to mark the organisation's foundation day on Monday.

Nadda issued a set of directives to party workers, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted it, urging them to follow these guidelines.

"We mark our Party's 40th Anniversary when India is battling COVID-19. I appeal to BJP Karyakartas to follow the set of guidelines from our Party President J PNadda Ji, help those in need and reaffirm the importance of social distancing. Let's make India COVID-19 free," Modi said.

Nadda has urged party workers to provide food packets to the needy, distribute home-made face covers and get signatures of people to express gratitude to emergency staff, from health professionals to sanitation workers and police besides bank and postal employees among others, working during the lockdown to combat the coronavirus pandemic. However, they must maintain social distancing, he said.