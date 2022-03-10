Bithoor Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Bithoor Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Bithoor is an assembly constituency in the Kanpur Nagar district, in the Doab region of the state of Uttar Pradesh. The Bithoor legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on February 20, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Akbarpur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Bithoor was won by Abhijeet Singh Sanga of the BJP. He defeated SP's Munindra Shukla.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Munindra Shukla.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Abhijeet Singh Sanga garnered 113289 votes, securing 49.14 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 58987 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 25.59 percent.