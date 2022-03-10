0

  Bithari Chainpur Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Bithari Chainpur Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Bithari Chainpur Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Bithari Chainpur Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

IST (Published)
Bithari Chainpur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get latest and updated vote counting result of Bithari Chainpur constituency of Uttar Pradesh including leads, election results, candidates, vote margin news.

Bithari Chainpur Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Bithari Chainpur Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates
Bithari Chainpur is an assembly constituency in the Bareilly district, in the Ruhelkhand region of the state of Uttar Pradesh. The Bithari Chainpur legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on February 14, 2022. The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Aonla Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Bithari Chainpur was won by Rajesh Kumar Mishra of the BJP. He defeated SP's Veer Pal Singh Yadav. Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by BSP's Virendra Singh.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Rajesh Kumar Mishra garnered 96397 votes, securing 41.03 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 19511 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 8.3 percent.
