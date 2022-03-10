Biswan Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Biswan Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

  • Business News>
IST (Published)
Biswan Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get latest and updated vote counting result of Biswan constituency of Uttar Pradesh including leads, election results, candidates, vote margin news.

Biswan is an assembly constituency in the Sitapur district, in the Awadh region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.
The Biswan legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 23, 2022.
The assembly seat is for the General category and it falls in the Sitapur Lok Sabha constituency.
Click here to track the Biswan results LIVE
In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Biswan was won by Mahendra Singh of the BJP.
He defeated SP's Afzaal Kausar.
Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Rampal Yadav.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Mahendra Singh garnered 81907 votes, securing 35.92 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 10235 votes.
In percentage terms, the victory margin was 4.49 percent.
