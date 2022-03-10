Bishwavnathganj Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Bishwavnathganj Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Bishwavnathganj is an assembly constituency in the Pratapgarh district, in the Awadh region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Bishwavnathganj legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on February 27, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Pratapgarh Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Bishwavnathganj was won by Rakesh Kumar Verma Alias Dr R K Verma of the ADAL. He defeated INC's Sanjay Pandey.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Raja Ram.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Rakesh Kumar Verma Alias Dr R K Verma garnered 81899 votes, securing 41.65 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 23358 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 11.88 percent.