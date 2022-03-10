Bishnupur Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Bishnupur Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Bishnupur is an assembly constituency in the Bishnupur district, in the Valley region of the state of Manipur. The Bishnupur legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 27, 2022.The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency.

TBD - CMS iframe results codeIn the 2017 Manipur Legislative Assembly elections, Bishnupur was won by Konthoujam Govindas of the INC.

He defeated BJP's Konthoujam Krishna Kumar Singh.Before that, in the 2012 Manipur vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Konthoujam Govindas.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Konthoujam Govindas garnered 14150 votes, securing 53.11 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 5278 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 19.81 percent.The total number of voters in the Bishnupur constituency stands at with male voters and female voters. The Bishnupur constituency has a literacy level of 75.85 percent.