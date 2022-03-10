Bisauli Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Bisauli Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Bisauli is an Assembly constituency in the Budaun district, in the Ruhelkhand region of the state of Uttar Pradesh. The Bisauli Legislative Assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022. The Assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and it falls in the Badaun Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Bisauli was won by Kushagra Sagar of the BJP. He defeated SP's Ashutosh Maurya Alias Raju.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, Kushagra Sagar garnered 1,00,287 votes, securing 43.79 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 10,688 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 4.67 percent.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Ashutosh Maurya Urf Raju.