Bisalpur Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Bisalpur Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Bisalpur is an Assembly constituency in the Pilibhit district, in the Ruhelkhand region of the state of Uttar Pradesh. The Bisalpur Legislative Assembly constituency went to polls on February 23, 2022.The Assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Pilibhit Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Bisalpur was won by Agyash Ram Saran Verma of the BJP. He defeated INC's Anis Ahmad Khan Alias Phoolbabu. Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections too, the seat was held by BJP's Agys Ramsaran Verma.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, Agyash Ram Saran Verma garnered 1,03,498 votes, securing 46.43 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 40,996 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 18.39 percent.