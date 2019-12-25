#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Indian markets closed today on account of Christmas
Global stocks hover near record highs, gold breaches $1,500
Oil prices remain steady as Russia touts easing OPEC+ output
Rupee opens weak at 71.21 per dollar
Home Politics
Politics

Biryani, bankers and burqas: Inside a sit-in anti-CAA protest on a highway

Updated : December 25, 2019 08:23 AM IST

Hundreds of men and women, some in Muslim burqa robes and many accompanied by children, have occupied the stretch of road at Shaheen Bagh.
India has been rocked by demonstrations since December 12, after the government enacted the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
Biryani, bankers and burqas: Inside a sit-in anti-CAA protest on a highway
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Global stocks hover near record highs, gold breaches $1,500

Global stocks hover near record highs, gold breaches $1,500

NHAI says 1.10 crore FASTags issued till December 24

NHAI says 1.10 crore FASTags issued till December 24

NIIT Technologies announces buyback of 19.56 lakh shares at Rs 1,725 apiece

NIIT Technologies announces buyback of 19.56 lakh shares at Rs 1,725 apiece

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV