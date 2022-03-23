Birbhum violence: Forensic team, SIT at Rampurhat; Mamata to visit tomorrow; what we know so far

The alleged killing of Trinamool Congress panchayat leader and the violence that has erupted after it has resulted in a political slugfest in West Bengal. Eight people, including two children, were killed in the early hours of Tuesday after their houses were gutted in a fire at Rampurhat in Birbhum, police said. The incident took place hours after the killing of a TMC panchayat leader on Monday.

A team of State Forensic Science Laboratory (SFSL) and Special Investigation Team has reached Rampurhat. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will visit the violence site on Thursday. "I was planning to visit today, I but have decided not to go. Strict action will be taken against all those responsible for the Birbhum incident, irrespective of their (political) colours," Banerjee said.

The Union Home Ministry has sought a report from the West Bengal government in the case, officials said. The move came after a nine-member delegation of BJP MPs from the state met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and sought his intervention and action against the perpetrators of the crime.

Also, the National Commission of Women (NCW) has asked the West Bengal police chief to intervene and take stringent action in the case. The NCW has asked the DGP to inform it within 24 hours about the action taken in the matter.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has alleged that the houses were set ablaze by the "goons" affiliated with the ruling TMC as an act of revenge. "Innocent people are being killed. Even the police do not help the people in the state. TMC leaders are fighting among themselves. CM Mamata Banerjee should immediately resign. CBI enquiry should be done," said BJP leader Arjun Singh.

Taking a dig at opposition BJP, Banerjee said its leaders have "limped their way to the site of the incident, stopping to savour 'langcha' (sweetmeat originating in neighbouring Burdwan district's Shaktigarh area) in between". Banerjee alleged that such incidents of violence are results of conspiracy hatched to divert attention from issues of concern, such as price hike of petrol and other commodities.

On Tuesday, BJP president JP Nadda had constituted a five-member committee, which includes four MPs, to visit the site of the tragedy.

With inputs from PTI