Birbhum violence case: MLAs exchange blows in West Bengal Assembly; 5 BJP legislators suspended

Five Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs were suspended by West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay on Monday for their alleged unruly conduct in the House over Birbhum violence case. Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, along with BJP MLAs Dipak Burman, Shankar Ghosh, Manoj Tigga and Narahari Mahato, were suspended until further notice.

This comes after Trinamool Congress and BJP MLAs exchanged blows after saffron party legislators demanded a statement by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over "worsening" law and order situation in the state. Around 25 BJP MLAs led by Suvendu Adhikari then walked out of the Assembly, claiming that several party legislators were roughed up by TMC MLAs inside the House.

"MLAs are not safe even inside the assembly... At least 8-10 of our legislators were beaten up, including Chief Whip Manoj Tigga, by some TMC MLAs, as we demanded that the CM make a statement in the House on the law and order issue," Adhikari said. TMC leader and state minister Firhad Hakim, however, told reporters that the BJP is staging a drama to create chaos in the assembly.

"Few of our MLAs were injured inside the House. We condemn the conduct of the BJP," he said.

Birbhum violence case

The alleged killing of Trinamool Congress panchayat leader and the violence that has erupted after it has resulted in a political slugfest in West Bengal. Eight people, including two children, were killed in the early hours of Tuesday after their houses were gutted in a fire at Rampurhat in Birbhum, police said. The incident took place hours after the killing of a TMC panchayat leader on March 21.

With inputs from PTI