Bindki Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Bindki Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Bindki is an assembly constituency in the Fatehpur district, in the Doab region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Bindki legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on February 23, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Fatehpur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Bindki was won by Karan Singh Patel of the BJP. He defeated SP's Rameshwar Dayal.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by BSP's Sukhadev Prasad Verma.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Karan Singh Patel garnered 97996 votes, securing 53.27 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 56378 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 30.65 percent.