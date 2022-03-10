Bilsi Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Bilsi Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Bilsi is an Assembly constituency in the Budaun district, in the Ruhelkhand region of the state of Uttar Pradesh. The Bilsi legislative Assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022. The Assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Badaun Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Bilsi was won by Pt Radha Krishan Sharma of the BJP. He defeated BSP's Musarrat Ali Bittan.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by BSP's Musarrat Ali Bittan.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, Pt Radha Krishan Sharma garnered 82,070 votes, securing 41.87 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 26,979 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 13.76 percent.