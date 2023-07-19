Bills on Delhi Ordinance, Data Protection, Mines to be tabled in Parliament

The bill replacing the Delhi Ordinance is likely to face challenges as opposition parties have united together backing Delhi’s ruling party AAP’s demand. The bill seeks to give more powers to the Centre in matters of services and transfer and appointment of officials through the Lieutenant Governor, who is generally an appointee of the Centre.

The government is planning to table as many as 27 bills for clearing in the Monsoon session of Parliament starting on July 20, with key among them being the bills on Delhi Ordinance , Digital Personal Data Protection and Mines and Mineral.

The Government of India on July 19 called for an all-party meeting to discuss the agenda of business in both the houses of Parliament and seek the opposition’s support in passing important legislation.

The Opposition has demanded a discussion on Manipur during Parliament's Monsoon Session. The state has been witnessing ethnic violence between two communities in which over a 100 people have been killed and thousands displaced.

The bill replacing the Delhi Ordinance is likely to face challenges as opposition parties have united together backing AAP’s demand . The bill seeks to give more powers to the Centre in matters of services and transfer and appointment of officials through the Lieutenant Governor, who is generally an appointee of the Centre.

This has been strongly opposed by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP, and also goes against the Supreme Court verdict on the matter, which asked the Centre to respect the elected government’s mandate.

Here is a list of all the bills that are likely to be tabled in the Parliament:

The Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill, 2022

The Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2023

The Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022

The DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Bill, 2019

The Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, 2023 Introduced in Lok Sabha on 29 March, 2023

The Mediation Bill, 2021

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 (To replace Ordinance)

The Postal Services Bill, 2023

The National Cooperative University Bill, 2023

The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023

The Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (Amendment) Bill, 2023

The International Monetary Fund and Bank Bill, 2023

The Provisional Collection of Taxes Bill, 2023

The National Dental Commission Bill, 2023

National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill, 2023

The Drugs, Medical Devices and Cosmetics Bill, 2023

Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2023

Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023

Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2023

Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023

The Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2023

The Mines and Mineral (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2023

Railways (Amendment) Bill, 2023

The National Research Foundation Bill, 2023

Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Castes Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023

The Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023

The Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Tribes Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023