Bills on Delhi Ordinance, Data Protection, Mines to be tabled in Parliament

The bill replacing the Delhi Ordinance is likely to face challenges as opposition parties have united together backing Delhi’s ruling party AAP’s demand. The bill seeks to give more powers to the Centre in matters of services and transfer and appointment of officials through the Lieutenant Governor, who is generally an appointee of the Centre.
The government is planning to table as many as 27 bills for clearing in the Monsoon session of Parliament starting on July 20, with key among them being the bills on Delhi Ordinance, Digital Personal Data Protection and Mines and Mineral.
The Government of India on July 19 called for an all-party meeting to discuss the agenda of business in both the houses of Parliament and seek the opposition’s support in passing important legislation.
The Opposition has demanded a discussion on Manipur during Parliament's Monsoon Session. The state has been witnessing ethnic violence between two communities in which over a 100 people have been killed and thousands displaced.
This has been strongly opposed by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP, and also goes against the Supreme Court verdict on the matter, which asked the Centre to respect the elected government’s mandate.
Here is a list of all the bills that are likely to be tabled in the Parliament:
