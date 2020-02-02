Associate Partners
HDFC Life mitsubishi
#Budget2020#Coronavirus#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Economy

Billionaire Mike Bloomberg proposes tax plan aimed at wealthy

Updated : February 02, 2020 07:55 PM IST

The former New York City mayor has based his plan on its potential to raise enough revenue to finance his proposals for expanding health care, housing, education and infrastructure, among other programs.
Animating the plan is the idea that wealthier Americans should pay more for programs that would benefit the middle class and impoverished families.
Bloomberg's proposal would tax capital gains as ordinary income for those earning more than $1 million.
Billionaire Mike Bloomberg proposes tax plan aimed at wealthy

You May Also Like

India’s FY19 GDP growth revised down to 6.1%

India’s FY19 GDP growth revised down to 6.1%

Six reasons why Sensex slumped 1,000 points on Saturday

Six reasons why Sensex slumped 1,000 points on Saturday

Budget 2020: Eyeing toll income of Rs 1 Lk cr/year in 5-years, says Nitin Gadkari

Budget 2020: Eyeing toll income of Rs 1 Lk cr/year in 5-years, says Nitin Gadkari

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement