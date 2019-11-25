#Zee#Telecom#DHFL
Billionaire Michael Bloomberg launches Democratic presidential bid amid ethical concerns

Updated : November 25, 2019 09:03 AM IST

Billionaire and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, one of the world’s richest men, has formally launched a Democratic bid for president.
Ending weeks of speculation, the 77-year-old former Republican announced his candidacy Sunday in a written statement posted on a campaign website describing himself as uniquely positioned to defeat President Donald Trump.
Forbes ranked Bloomberg as the 11th-richest person in the world last year with a net worth of roughly $50 billion.
