Billionaire Bloomberg vows to refuse donations, salary as he eyes presidential run
Updated : November 24, 2019 05:31 PM IST
One of the richest men in the world, Bloomberg is sending every indication he has decided to enter the crowded Democratic presidential primary election.
Bloomberg’s wealth has already emerged as a central issue as the political world awaits his formal announcement. He is estimated to be one of the 10 richest people in the world.
“I’m disgusted by the idea that Michael Bloomberg or any billionaire thinks they can circumvent the political process and spend tens of millions of dollars to buy elections,” Democratic presidential contender Bernie Sanders, a Vermont senator, wrote Friday on Twitter.
