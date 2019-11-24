#Zee#Telecom#DHFL
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Business

Billionaire Bloomberg vows to refuse donations, salary as he eyes presidential run

Updated : November 24, 2019 05:31 PM IST

One of the richest men in the world, Bloomberg is sending every indication he has decided to enter the crowded Democratic presidential primary election.
Bloomberg’s wealth has already emerged as a central issue as the political world awaits his formal announcement. He is estimated to be one of the 10 richest people in the world.
“I’m disgusted by the idea that Michael Bloomberg or any billionaire thinks they can circumvent the political process and spend tens of millions of dollars to buy elections,” Democratic presidential contender Bernie Sanders, a Vermont senator, wrote Friday on Twitter.
Billionaire Bloomberg vows to refuse donations, salary as he eyes presidential run
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Tesla gets 1.46 lakh orders for 'Cybertruck', says Elon Musk

Tesla gets 1.46 lakh orders for 'Cybertruck', says Elon Musk

CSB Bank's Rs 410 crore IPO fully subscribed on day 1

CSB Bank's Rs 410 crore IPO fully subscribed on day 1

Tighter H-1B visa laws worrisome but won’t hurt IT companies, says TV Mohandas Pai of Manipal Global

Tighter H-1B visa laws worrisome but won’t hurt IT companies, says TV Mohandas Pai of Manipal Global

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV