#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

Bill Gates to honour PM Narendra Modi despite Kashmir concerns

Updated : September 17, 2019 08:02 AM IST

Bill and Melinda Gates aren't backing down from honouring Prime Minister Narendra Modi despite concerns about human rights abuses in the Kashmir region.
A dozen people, some wearing "Free Kashmir" T-shirts, with the Justice For All coalition delivered 100,000 petition signatures to the Gates Foundation's Seattle headquarters on Monday, asking the world's largest private nonprofit not to honor Modi's Swachh Bharat Mission, a sanitation initiative that improved access to toilets.
The Gates Foundation in a statement said it respects the petitioners' views, but Modi will receive its annual Goalkeepers Global Goals Award for providing 500 million people in India safer sanitation.
Bill Gates to honour PM Narendra Modi despite Kashmir concerns
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Oil prices fall over 1% as market awaits response to Saudi oil attacks

Oil prices fall over 1% as market awaits response to Saudi oil attacks

Global gold prices up 1% as attack on Saudi facilities boosts safe-haven assets

Global gold prices up 1% as attack on Saudi facilities boosts safe-haven assets

GST Council to consider different deadlines for large & small taxpayers

GST Council to consider different deadlines for large & small taxpayers

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV