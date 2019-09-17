Politics
Bill Gates to honour PM Narendra Modi despite Kashmir concerns
Updated : September 17, 2019 08:02 AM IST
Bill and Melinda Gates aren't backing down from honouring Prime Minister Narendra Modi despite concerns about human rights abuses in the Kashmir region.
A dozen people, some wearing "Free Kashmir" T-shirts, with the Justice For All coalition delivered 100,000 petition signatures to the Gates Foundation's Seattle headquarters on Monday, asking the world's largest private nonprofit not to honor Modi's Swachh Bharat Mission, a sanitation initiative that improved access to toilets.
The Gates Foundation in a statement said it respects the petitioners' views, but Modi will receive its annual Goalkeepers Global Goals Award for providing 500 million people in India safer sanitation.
