Bilhaur Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Bilhaur Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Bilhaur is an assembly constituency in the Kanpur Nagar district, in the Doab region of the state of Uttar Pradesh. The Bilhaur legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on February 20, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and it falls in the Misrikh Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Bilhaur was won by Bhagwati Prasad Sagar of the BJP. He defeated BSP's Kamlesh Chandra Diwakar.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Aruna Kumari Kori.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Bhagwati Prasad Sagar garnered 102326 votes, securing 42.51 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 31166 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 12.95 percent.