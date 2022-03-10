Bilgram-Mallanwan Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Bilgram-Mallanwan Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Bilgram-Mallanwan is an assembly constituency in the Hardoi district, in the Awadh region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Bilgram-Mallanwan legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 23, 2022.

The assembly seat is for the General category and it falls in the Misrikh Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Bilgram-Mallanwan was won by Ashish Kumar Singh Ashu of the BJP.

He defeated SP's Subhash Pal.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BSP's Brijesh Kumar.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Ashish Kumar Singh Ashu garnered 83405 votes, securing 37.61 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 8025 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 3.62 percent.