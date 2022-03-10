Bilaspur Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Bilaspur Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates.

Bilaspur is an assembly constituency in the Rampur district, in the Ruhelkhand region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Bilaspur legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022. The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Rampur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Bilaspur was won by Baldev Singh Aulakh of the BJP. He defeated INC's Sanjay Kapoor. Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Sanjay Kapoor.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Baldev Singh Aulakh garnered 99100 votes, securing 44.3 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 22359 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 10 percent.

The total number of voters in the Bilaspur constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.

The Bilaspur constituency has a literacy level of 0 percent.