Bilaspur Election Result 2022 LIVE: Check winner, losers, vote margin, news updates

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 7, 2022 10:58:15 PM IST (Published)

Bilaspur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the latest and updated vote counting results of the Bilaspur constituency of Himachal Pradesh, including leads, election results, candidates, and vote margin news.

Bilaspur is an assembly constituency in the Bilaspur district in the Lower Himachal region of Himachal Pradesh. The Bilaspur legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on November 12, 2022. The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and falls in the Hamirpur Lok Sabha constituency.

AAP has given a ticket to Amar Singh, while BJP has fielded the party's state secretary Trilok Jamwal..Congress has fielded Bumber Thakur, who lost the last two elections from this constituency. Bilaspur is a high-stakes constituency for BJP as it is the party President JP Nadda's home.


In the December 2017 Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Bilaspur was won by Subhash Thakur of the BJP. Subhash Thakur defeated Congress leader Bumber Thakur.
Before that, in the 2012 Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by Congress' Bumber Thakur..
Assembly election yearWinning PartyMargin of victory
2012INC10.1%
2017BJP11.8%
2022TBATBA
In the 2017 assembly polls, Subhash Thakur garnered 31,547 votes, securing 53.43 percent of the vote share and winning the seat by a margin of 6862 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 11.8 percent.
The total number of voters in the Bilaspur constituency stands at 83,903.
