Bilaspur Election Result 2022 LIVE: BJP's Trilok Jamwal maintains lead with 379 votes

Bilaspur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the latest and updated vote counting results of the Bilaspur constituency of Himachal Pradesh, including leads, election results, candidates, and vote margin news.

Trilok Jamwal, State BJP general secretary who is contesting elections from Bilaspur seat has maintained a lead against Bumber Thakur of Congress. As per the latest data by Election Commission of India, Trilok Jamwal is leading with a margin of 379 votes as of 03:15 pm.

Bilaspur is an assembly constituency in the Bilaspur district in the Lower Himachal region of Himachal Pradesh. This year the key candidates from the constituency were Bumber Thakur (Congress), Amar Singh (AAP), and Trilok Jamwal (BJP).

The Bilaspur legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on November 12, 2022. The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and falls in the Hamirpur Lok Sabha constituency.

Bilaspur is a high-stakes constituency for BJP as it is the party President JP Nadda's home.

In the December 2017 Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Bilaspur was won by Subhash Thakur of the BJP. Subhash Thakur defeated Congress leader Bumber Thakur.

Before that, in the 2012 Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by Congress' Bumber Thakur.

Assembly election year Winning Party Margin of victory 2012 INC 10.1% 2017 BJP 11.8% 2022 TBA TBA

In the 2017 assembly polls, Subhash Thakur garnered 31,547 votes, securing 53.43 percent of the vote share and winning the seat by a margin of 6862 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 11.8 percent.

The total number of voters in the Bilaspur constituency stands at 83,903.