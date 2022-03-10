Bilari Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Bilari Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates.

Bilari is an assembly constituency in the Moradabad district, in the Ruhelkhand region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Bilari legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022. The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Sambhal Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Bilari was won by Mohd Faeem of the SP. He defeated SP's Mohd Faeem. Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Mhd Irfan.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Mohd Faeem garnered 85682 votes, securing 18.7 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 13441 votes.In percentage terms, the victory margin was 2.93 percent.

The total number of voters in the Bilari constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.

The Bilari constituency has a literacy level of 0 percent.