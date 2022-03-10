Bikapur Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Bikapur Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates.

Bikapur is an assembly constituency in the Ayodhya district, in the Awadh region of the state of Uttar Pradesh .

The Bikapur legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 27, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Faizabad Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Bikapur was won by Shobha Singh Chauhan of the BJP.

He defeated SP's Anand Sen.Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Mitrasen Yadav.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Shobha Singh Chauhan garnered 94074 votes, securing 42.2 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 26652 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 11.96 percent.

The total number of voters in the Bikapur constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.

The Bikapur constituency has a literacy level of 0 percent.