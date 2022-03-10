Bijnor Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Bijnor Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates.

Bijnor is an assembly constituency in the Bijnor district, in the Ruhelkhand region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Bijnor legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Bijnor Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Bijnor was won by Suchi of the BJP. He defeated SP's Ruchi Vira. Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP's Kunvar Bharatendra.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Suchi garnered 105548 votes, securing 42.95 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 27281 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 11.1 percent.

The total number of voters in the Bijnor constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.

The Bijnor constituency has a literacy level of 0 percent.