Bihar's Grand Alliance clinches seat-sharing deal for assembly polls; announcement likely in evening

Updated : October 03, 2020 03:23 PM IST

"Seat-sharing has been finalised and an announcement will be made in all likelihood today evening," RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari said.
Sources in Congress, however, said they are not happy with the seat-sharing pact, and no senior leader of the party is expected at the presser.
