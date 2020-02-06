Associate Partners
HDFC Life mitsubishi
#Budget2020#Coronavirus#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

Bihar: Poster war erupts between JD(U) and RJD

Updated : February 06, 2020 09:03 AM IST

Cutting close to the bone, the posters carried a morphed image showing RJD supremo and former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav standing behind bars flanked by party leaders Mohammad Shahabuddin and Raj Ballabh Yadav.
The RJD Wednesday came out with a riposte showing caricatures of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi with the bottomline from the Rashtriya Janata Dal.
Assembly elections in the state are scheduled in November and the NDA, which also comprises Ram Vilas Paswans LJP, is brimming with confidence after having swept the Lok Sabha polls.
Bihar: Poster war erupts between JD(U) and RJD

You May Also Like

LPG coverage reaches 96.9% as on January 1, 2020: Dharmendra Pradhan

LPG coverage reaches 96.9% as on January 1, 2020: Dharmendra Pradhan

Kia in talks over moving $1.1 billion India plant out of Andhra Pradesh

Kia in talks over moving $1.1 billion India plant out of Andhra Pradesh

Prevailing market conditions force ITI to withdraw Rs 1,400 crore FPO

Prevailing market conditions force ITI to withdraw Rs 1,400 crore FPO

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement