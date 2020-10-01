  • SENSEX
Bihar polls: Talks with Grand Alliance fruitless, CPI(ML) to contest 30 seats in phase one

Updated : October 01, 2020 09:42 AM IST

The Grand Alliance, also comprising the Congress and the Vikassheel Insaan Party, is yet to release details of its seat-sharing arrangement for the polls.
The opposition Grand Alliance has, over the past few weeks, lost two of its allies -- Hindustani Awam Morcha of former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi and RLSP of former union minister Upendra Kushwaha.
Assembly polls will be held in three phases in Bihar  on October 28, November 3 and November 7.
