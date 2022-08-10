Bihar politics Latest Updates: Nitish, Tejashwi to take oath today; RJD discusses Cabinet expansion

By CNBCTV18.com

Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav will take oath as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar respectively at 2 pm on Wednesday. It will be a simple ceremony to be held inside Raj Bhavan. More ministers will be inducted into the cabinet at a later stage, sources in Kumar's JD(U) and Yadav's RJD said. Kumar, who dumped the BJP-led NDA on Tuesday, will take oath as the CM for the eighth time.

He will be heading a coalition of seven parties which is supported by an Independent. The effective strength of the state Assembly is 242 and the magic figure is 122. The Left parties are likely to give outside support to the new government "retaining their independent identity". Kumar, 71, said he submitted a list of 164 MLAs to Governor Phagu Chauhan.

Here are the latest updates:

# RJD Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha says it's 'ghar wapasi' of 2017-2020 mandate

"It's not only a government that'll take oath, it's 'ghar wapasi' of 2017-2020 mandate. It's very important, especially in an era where BJP has decided to mangle democratic values - that only they would remain. Bihar gave a message. It's an oath of people of Bihar," says Jha.

# MoS MHA and BJP MP from Bihar, Nityanand Rai, targets Nitish Kumar for breaking ties with BJP

"Going with RJD & Tejashwi Yadav is a betrayal to the people & mandate of Bihar, to the ideologies of Lohia-JP-George. Going with Congress-RJD proves that Nitish Kumar does everything just to be in power," says Rai.

# RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav shows a victory sign at his residence in Patna.

# Discussion underway in RJD camp on Cabinet expansion.

Alok Mehta, Lalit Yadav, Anita Kumari and Bhai Virendra are frontrunners for Bihar Cabinet from RJD, reports News18.

# BJP MP RS Prasad hits out at Nitish Kumar for joining hands with RJD, Congress.

"Nitish Kumar has been a non-Congress leader. His politics is around non-Congressism. Is that finished? Compromise with corruption and non-Congressism! Nitish Kumar sided with corruption and Congressism. Congratulations. People will give a reply in Lok Sabha and Assembly polls," says Prasad.

# Nitish Kumar will take oath as the Bihar Chief Minister for the eighth time today.

# Besides upsetting political calculations, the move is seen as significant as it diminishes the clout of the BJP in a key state in the Hindi-speaking heartland from where most of its legislators come ahead of the 2024 general elections, which pundits expect it to otherwise win.