Bihar Political Crisis Highlights: JD(U)-RJD led 'Mahagathbandhan' in Bihar to take oath at 2:00 PM tomorrow

BJP suffers setback in Bihar but sees opportunity to grow

Loss of power in Bihar has upset the BJP's calculations for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls but a section of its leaders also see a chance for the party to break the dominance of regional parties in the state like it has in Uttar Pradesh. JD(U) leader and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's decision to dump the BJP for the RJD-led opposition, for the second time in nine years, comes when the alliance had lost much of the fizz in the recent months as differences between the two parties grew.

While a section of Bihar BJP leaders was no longer much keen on the alliance, its central leadership believed the JD(U)'s presence in the ruling National Democratic Alliance would help it repeat in the 2024 polls its 2019 show when it had won 39 of the state's 40 Lok Sabha seats.

A Janata Dal (United) legislator said Kumar told the meeting of the party MPs and MLAs on Tuesday that he had received a call from Delhi, an apparent reference to the BJP, on Monday. But Kumar had told the person that the decision about the alliance will be taken at the gathering of JD(U) members. He did not take any name.