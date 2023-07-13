CNBC TV18
Bihar: Police detain protesting BJP workers, use water cannons and lathi charge

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 13, 2023 5:17:17 PM IST (Published)

Senior BJP leader Sushil Modi stoked a controversy claiming that a worker has died due to a lathi charge by the police. The Patna district administration said Vijay Kumar Singh, a resident of Jehanabad district, was "found unconscious by the roadside". "No injury marks have been found," said the statement adding that Singh has been taken to PMCH.

Police on Thursday detained Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers for protesting against the Nitish Kumar government on the issue of the posting of teachers in Bihar. Security personnel used water cannons, tear gas shells and opened lathi charge to disperse protesting BJP workers.

Senior BJP leader Sushil Modi stoked a controversy by claiming that a worker has died due to a lathi charge by the police. "It is so unfortunate that one of our party workers died due to a lathi charge by the police. He died on the way to the hospital. We will lodge murder charges against the police. Nitish Kumar is responsible for all this," Modi said.
"The lathi charge on BJP workers in Patna is the result of the failure and indignation of the state government. Mahagathbandhan government is attacking democracy to save the citadel of corruption...," tweeted party national president JP Nadda.
