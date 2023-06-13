Bihar minister Santosh Suman resigns from Nitish Kumar's Cabinet, says existence of his party was under threat

HAM leader Santosh Kumar Suman resigned as a minister of the grand alliance government in Bihar on Tuesday.
Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi's son, Santosh Kumar Suman, resigned as a minister of the grand alliance government in Bihar. Speaking at aa press conference on Tuesday, Suman said he resigned to protect the existence of his party. "...the existence of my party was under threat," he said after resigning as a Bihar minister.
"When we were not even invited, when we were not even recognised as a party, how would we have been invited?" he was quoted by ANI as saying when asked if his party will attend the Opposition party meeting in Patna on June 23.
On the prospects of joining the NDA, he said, "We are not having any such conversation with anyone as of now. We are an independent party. We will think about protecting our existence. I am not thinking this right now. I still want to be a part of Mahagathbandhan."
