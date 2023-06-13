CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepolitics NewsBihar minister Santosh Suman resigns from Nitish Kumar's Cabinet, says existence of his party was under threat

Bihar minister Santosh Suman resigns from Nitish Kumar's Cabinet, says existence of his party was under threat

Bihar minister Santosh Suman resigns from Nitish Kumar's Cabinet, says existence of his party was under threat
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 13, 2023 1:37:53 PM IST (Published)

HAM leader Santosh Kumar Suman resigned as a minister of the grand alliance government in Bihar on Tuesday.

Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi's son, Santosh Kumar Suman, resigned as a minister of the grand alliance government in Bihar. Speaking at aa press conference on Tuesday, Suman said he resigned to protect the existence of his party. "...the existence of my party was under threat," he said after resigning as a Bihar minister.

"When we were not even invited, when we were not even recognised as a party, how would we have been invited?" he was quoted by ANI as saying when asked if his party will attend the Opposition party meeting in Patna on June 23.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X