In Bihar, Jitan Ram Manjhi's warns Nitish Kumar on alliance — 'We can even break the promise if...'

In Bihar, Jitan Ram Manjhi's warns Nitish Kumar on alliance — 'We can even break the promise if...'

In Bihar, Jitan Ram Manjhi's warns Nitish Kumar on alliance — 'We can even break the promise if...'
By CNBCTV18.com May 16, 2023 6:25:56 PM IST (Published)

Bihar: Jitan Ram Manjhi also demanded the formation of a coordination committee in the Mahagathbandhan that currently rules the state. "A decision taken without a coordination committee is wrong," he said.

Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) president Jitan Ram Manjhi said his party "vowed to support" Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar. However, he warned that if the "situation arises" ahead of the Bihar elections, his party cam even break the promise." The assembly election in the state is due in 2025.

"I don’t think that this situation will ever arise. Nitish Kumar has given me lots of respect, and he even made me the CM. If the situation ever arises (party and workers not getting respect at the time of the upcoming elections), our party workers have opined that we can even break our promise," Manjhi said.
Manjhi also demanded the formation of a coordination committee in the Mahagathbandhan that currently rules the state. "A decision taken without a coordination committee is wrong," he said.
