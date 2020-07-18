  • SENSEX
Bihar JD(U) legislator Khalid Anwar tests positive for COVID-19

Updated : July 18, 2020 02:50 PM IST

JD(U) Legislative Council member Khalid Anwar on Saturday said that he tested positive and is now under home quarantine in Patna.
COVID-19 has been spreading sharply in Bihar and ministers, legislators and top-ranking officials have also fallen prey to it.
