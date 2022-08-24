Bihar floor test latest updates: Vijay Kumar Sinha resigns as Speaker, House to reconvene at 2 PM

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Earlier this month, Kumar stepped down as Bihar CM after walking out of the BJP-led NDA alliance. Kumar's JD(U) joined hands with RJD and Congress, and he was sworn in as the Bihar CM on August 10 for a record eighth time. The 'Mahagathbandhan', which comprises JD(U), RJD, Congress, CPI(ML), CPI, and CPI(M), has a combined strength of more than 160 in the 243-strong House.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday will face a trust vote on the floor of the Vidhan Sabha. The Special Session of the Bihar Assembly is set to commence on a stormy note on account of Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha's stout refusal to resign despite the new ruling dispensation's motion of no-confidence against him.

Sinha, who takes pride in having been "the first BJP leader to have become Speaker" of the state assembly, seems to have baffled his former allies with his obstinate stance. "If he does not go on his own, he will be removed. It would have been better for him to resign honourably," said JD(U) leader Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, currently a minister, who preceded Sinha as the speaker.

Here are the latest updates:

# The proceedings of the House have been adjourned till 2 pm. According to the rules, after the resignation of the Speaker, all the work of the Assembly will be handled by the Deputy Speaker: Maheshwar Hazari, Deputy Speaker of the Bihar Legislative Assembly.

# "All answers will be given inside (the Assembly)," says Tejashwi Yadav on CBI raids.

# The CBI raids are underway at a Gurugram mall linked to Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav.

# Vijay Kumar Sinha resigns as the Speaker of the Bihar Assembly.

# Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha tells the Bihar government, "I would like to tell you that your No Confidence Motion (against him - the Speaker) is unclear. Eight of the nine people's letters, which were received, were not as per rule."

# CPI(ML) MLAs gather outside Bihar Assembly and demand resignation of Speaker VK Sinha

They say, "Conspiracy to scare us through raids won't work. It's a conspiracy to topple our government. Our proposal for No-Confidence Motion against Speaker should be considered and discussed."

# BJP MLAs protest outside Bihar Assembly, ahead of Floor Test of Nitish Kumar-led government today. Ex-deputy CM Tarkishore Prasad says, "We've come here for the Assembly Session. As far as raids are concerned, it's an independent agency doing its work. I won't make a comment on it."