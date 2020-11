Within three days after the poll results of the world's richest country, India has shifted its focus to the poll outcome of its state of Bihar, which may be among the poorest regions in the universe. While it is undeniable that Bihar is among the most backward states in India, it is also indisputable that the state holds as much significance in terms of polls for India – if not more – as the results of American polls did, both of which currently have one factor in common – a pandemic, that refuses to die down.

So, with the stage set for the big day, November 10, when the results of the Bihar assembly elections will be out, here’s everything you need to know about the 2020 polls:

Elections and counting

The Bihar elections took place in three phases over a period of 11 days. While voting under the first phase for 71 assembly constituencies was held on October 28, the second-phase voting took place on November 3 covering 94 seats. Voting under the final phase was held on November 7 for 78 assembly seats. The results are expected to be out in less than 24 hours from now.

Why Bihar elections matter

First things first. Bihar elections this year hold more importance as they are the first mass or big polls amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic across the country, which, the state governments are still trying to curb. This also implies that the state’s coronavirus numbers and the Nitish government’s handling of the disease will speak volumes this time.

Besides, the anti-incumbency sentiment against Kumar, who has run the office for 15 years, at a time when the Bharatiya Janata Party – JD(U)’s ally – is seen losing its grip after the recent defeat in states like Jharkhand and Maharashtra, would be a major factor to watch out for. In the general elections last year, the NDA alliance (including the JD-U and LJP) had won all except one of the 40 seats in the state. The one remaining had gone to the Congress.

Being known for its social and political movements like Total Revolution against misrule and corruption which shook the Indira Gandhi government and a complete prohibition of liquor which came later, Bihar has fast emerged as a state that is keenly watched for political developments.

Bihar is India’s third-largest state in terms of population. As per the 2011 census, it had a population of 10.4 crore people. Around 7.29 crore people were said to be eligible to vote this year, higher than the populations of nations like the UK, France or Italy, mentioned an Indian Express report. The state is an underperformer in terms of social indicators, forcing its youth to seek jobs elsewhere. Thousands, however, have returned since lockdown.

According to a report by The Wire, every four out of 10 migrant workers were estimated to be heading to Bihar as the pandemic hit the nation and disrupted or halted incomes for many.

Campaign themes

While the JD(U)-BJP alliance may have targeted the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan over the alleged “Jungle Raj” during the earlier tenures of Lalu Prasad Yadav and his wife Rabri Devi in the initial campaigning, towards the final phase, the NDA clearly seemed divided. The BJP attempted to distance itself from JD(U) sensing the anti-incumbency sentiment, and solely played on Modi’s popularity so much so that it even wiped out Nitish’s face from its hoardings and ads, while the chief minister took a different stand on the CAA challenging, “Who will throw out people? No one dares do that. Everyone belongs to this country, everyone is Indian.”

The RJD-led alliance, on the other hand, looked much united to fight the NDA. Tejaswai Yadav, the son of former chief minister and RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav, has run a campaign that looks like a sign of his growing popularity. The Yadav-led alliance’s campaign revolved around ensuring “kamaai, dawai, padhai, aur sinchai (income, medicine, education and irrigation)” in the state which seemed to be hitting the right chord among the people, considering the challenging times that they have seen.

The most talked about and controversial, however, has been the BJP’s promise of providing the people of the state free COVID vaccine if elected to power, with many criticizing it as “blatant populism”.

Alliances and seat sharing

JD(U)-BJP alliance

Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) – 11 from BJP’s quota

RJD-led Mahagathbandhan

CPI(M) – 4

Other alliances

Among the other alliances are Progressive Democratic Alliance (PDA) - JAP, ASP, SDP, and BMP; United Democratic Secular Alliance (UDSA) - AIMIM-SJD and BSP-RLSP.

Key contests

Raghopur

RJD’s Tejashwi Prasad Yadav vs BJP’s Satish Kumar vs LJP’s Rakesh Roshan

Hasanpur

RJD’s Tej Pratap Yadav vs JD(U)’s MLA Raj Kumar Rai

Bankipur

Congress’ poll debutant Luv Sinha, son of Shatrughan Sinha, vs four-time sitting BJP legislator Nitin Nabin vs Plurals Party chief Pushpam Priya vs independent candidate and Oxford University academician Manish Barriarr

Imamganj

Sitting MLA HAM’s Jitan Ram Manjhi vs four-time MLA and veteran Dalit leader RJD’s Uday Narayan Choudhary

Dumraon

JD(U)’s Anjum Ara vs CPI (ML) leader Ajit Kumar Kushwaha vs independent candidate Shivang Vijay Singh

Brahampur

VIP’s Jayraj Chaudhary vs sitting RJD MLA Shambhu Nath Singh Yadav vs LJP’s Hulas Pandey

Govindganj

LJP’s sitting MLA Raju Tiwari vs Congress’ Brajesh Pandey vs BJP’s Sunil Mani Tiwari

Kishanganj

AIMIM’s Kamrul Hoda vs Congress’ Izrahul Hussain vs BJP’s Sweety Singh

Sikti

BJP’s sitting MLA Vijay Mandal vs RJD’s Shatrughan Mandal

Madhepura

Former Madhepura MP and Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) head Pappu Yadav vs JD(U)’s Nikhil Mandal vs RJD’s Chandrasekhar

What do exit polls indicate?