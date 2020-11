Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad, who is serving a jail term in Ranchi in fodder scam cases, on Monday wished his younger son, Tejashwi Yadav, on his 31st birthday, saying the people of Bihar will give him a gift on Tuesday when state election results are announced.

Counting of votes in the Bihar polls will take place on November 10. Almost all the exit polls have predicted a win for the RJD-led Grand Alliance, which has projected Tejashwi Yadav as its chief ministerial candidate.

Tejashwi has been active in politics for seven years now but this wasn’t his chosen profession growing up. The youngest of eight kids in the family, Tejashwi, in media reports, has been described as an introvert who had a keen interest in cricket. He went on to captain his school team and then was part of the Delhi Under-19 cricket team during the time a certain Virat Kohli was on the rise.

In 2008, Tejashwi got picked for Delhi Daredevils in the first Indian Premier League (IPL) and continued to be a part of the team, on the benches, for four seasons. The current opposition leader has also played a Ranji Trophy match for Jharkhand.

It would be wrong to say that Tejashwi gave up on cricket quickly. Four seasons is a decent span of time. However, to put it bluntly, his cricket career wasn’t going anywhere and it was time for a switch. The passion was soon put aside, or rather refocused, and an alternate path was charted.

Tejashwi had started campaigning for the party in 2010 itself and some media reports suggest that it was he who convinced his father to shake hands with Nitish Kumar in 2015. The Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) won and Tejashwi was got the Deputy Chief Minister’s post in Nitish Kumar’s fifth cabinet.

In 2018, Tejashwi issued a public apology for “lapses and mistakes” made by his party earlier to the people to Bihar, a move which was seen as a positive and clever one by political pundits. In the apology, the now RJP defacto head said that the “mistakes were before his time”.

In the first major elections after the COVID-19 pandemic, Tejashwi is attracting far greater crowds than his parents could in 2010 when the RJD was on the decline. He has also been careful enough to field 25 EBC (Economically Backward Caste) candidates -- compared to only four in 2015 -- this time, in what commentators perceive as a bid to dent the main support base of Nitish Kumar.