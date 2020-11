The COVID-19 pandemic and its ill effects on the economy has been a bigger setback to Nitish Kumar’s JDU than opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav, party spokesperson KC Tyagi has said to TV channels in the initial phase of counting. The veteran leader also targeted LJP leader Chirag Paswan by stating that he should have been reigned in at the very beginning itself.

The statements by the JDU leadership comes as the initial results coming from Bihar indicated towards a head to head race between the opposition and the ruling coalition led by JDU and BJP. While BJP seems to be performing fairly well, the inroads made by the opposition are at the expense of Nitish Kumar and his party who may end up as the junior ally in the BJP-led NDA.

It is important to note here that at the time of publishing the story, the Election Commission has issued a statement saying only 22.5 percent of the votes have been tallied so far and that counting will continue till evening.

The hopes of Nitish Kumar to lead the state again had hit one roadblock after another. The opposition focused its attack on Nitish Kumar and avoided targeting Modi in order to avoid angering a section sympathetic to the latter. This meant Kumar and his party was single-handedly shown as responsible for the setbacks in the state that saw a rise in unemployment and economic distress after thousands of migrant labours were forced to return home following the nationwide lockdown.

Further, Chirag Paswan, an ally of the BJP fiercely attacked Kumar throughout his campaign, declaring him outdated and a liability.

KC Tyagi, the JDU leader, expressed his and his party's disappointment at these personal remarks but added that a call to a possible alliance with LJP would only be taken by PM Modi and CM Nitish Kumar.