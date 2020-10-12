  • SENSEX
Bihar elections 2020: BJP retains most MLAs; drops some in 2nd list of 46 candidates

Updated : October 12, 2020 03:56 PM IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party had previously released, in two installments, the names of 29 candidates for the first phase of the election in 71 seats.
Prominent among those who will be seeking re-election from their respective seats are ministers Nand Kishore Yadav (Patna City) and Rana Randhir (Madhuban).
Bihar elections 2020: BJP retains most MLAs; drops some in 2nd list of 46 candidates

